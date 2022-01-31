Skip to Content
EXPLAINER: What will Neil Young’s protest mean for Spotify?

By DAVID BAUDER and MATT O’BRIEN
Associated Press Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Young’s protest against Spotify over podcaster Joe Rogan is rocking the world’s most popular streaming service, and it’s putting a spotlight on its business priorities. Young asked Spotify to remove his music from its platform after Rogan, the popular podcaster, hosted a conversation with a doctor banned from Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation. Music streaming is the biggest part of Spotify’s business, but it is placing great emphasis on becoming a big podcast platform, too. Rogan is a central  part of that strategy. Spotify has said it will put a new policy in place to direct listeners to accurate medical information when the coronavirus is discussed on one of its podcasts.

Associated Press

