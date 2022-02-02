Inflation in 19 countries using the euro hits another record

By DAVID McHUGH

Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation fed by high oil and gas prices hit record levels in Europe for the third month in a row. That’s extending pain for consumers and sharpening questions about future moves by the European Central Bank. European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Wednesday that the 19 countries using the euro currency saw consumer prices increase by an annual 5.1% in January. The figure broke records of 5% in December and 4.9% in November and was the highest since recordkeeping started in 1997. Once again, soaring energy prices played a major role. Higher energy bills for consumers have quickly become a political issue in Europe.