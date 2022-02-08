EXPLAINER: How to claim child tax credit $ on your taxes

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans who have never filed a tax return will need to do so this year in order to claim what’s coming to them under the enhanced child tax credit. Previously, only people who earned enough money to owe income taxes could qualify for the full credit. But President Joe Biden expanded the program as part of the coronavirus relief package, increasing the size of the payments and expanding who’s eligible. Eligible families who didn’t receive any advance child tax credit payments can still claim the full amount of the credit on their 2021 tax returns.