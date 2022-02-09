4 ways to tame financial stress and save for retirement

By ELIZABETH AYOOLA of NerdWallet

Worrying about overall financial issues can make people less likely to plan for retirement, according to a 2021 report. If you don’t have enough saved for your golden years, it could mean retiring later than you planned or running out of money during retirement. To avoid this outcome, find ways to tackle financial stress. Financial advisers offer some strategies that may help anxious consumers. Possibilities for taming financial stress and getting retirement savings on track are creating a budget, cutting spending, taking inventory of your retirement savings, and asking for support from friends or a financial professional.