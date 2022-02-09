German exports rise again in December, strong gains in 2021

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that German exports increased for the third consecutive month in December. That capped a year in which they rose 14% compared with 2020. The Federal Statistical Office said Wednesday that exports from Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, were up 0.9% in December compared with the previous month. That followed gains of 1.8% in November and 3.9% in October. Imports were up 5.7% in December, their fifth consecutive monthly increase. For 2021 as a whole, exports rose 14% to some 1.38 trillion euros ($1.57 trillion), the statistics office said. Imports were up 17.1% at over 1.2 trillion euros ($1.37 trillion).