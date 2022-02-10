How supply chain issues are crushing hotels — and your stay

By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet

For many, supply chain issues mean that you didn’t get your kid the exact toy they wanted or that your favorite spice isn’t in stock at the grocery store. On the surface, some might think the hotel industry is immune to supply chain concerns. But it’s not, and it’s making travel more expensive than usual. Hotels reported a 79% cost increase on day-to-day cleaning and housekeeping supplies, and a 77% increase for linens and other soft goods, according to one survey of hotel operators. As such, you might expect that the costs of your next hotel booking will be higher than you planned for.