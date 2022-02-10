Paris police ban threatened blockades by virus protesters

PARIS (AP) — Paris police are banning road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The groups appear in part inspired by protesters in Canada. The Paris police department on Thursday banned protests aimed at “blocking the capital” from Friday through Monday. Police cited the “risks of trouble to public order.” The police department said in a statement that authorities would put measures in place to protect roads and detain violators. Online chat groups in France have been calling for drivers to converge on Paris starting Friday night and to continue on to the European Union’s capital in Brussels on Monday.