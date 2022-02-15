Singapore air show subdued 2 years into pandemic

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s biennial air show opened Tuesday on a smaller scale than before the pandemic, even as the aviation sector gears up for a recovery two years after coronavirus outbreaks nearly paralyzed air travel. The three-day air show began Tuesday. Members of the general public are not allowed. About 600 exhibitors are showing their products and services, down from 930 during the last show in 2020, when coronavirus cases were just beginning to rise. About 13,000 people are expected to attend, less than half the 30,000 who visited in 2020. Experts say the aviation market is poised for recovery, with defense spending on the rise and commercial aviation picking up despite the latest wave of omicron-driven infections.