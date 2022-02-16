Abortion rights funds brace for impact ahead of court ruling

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

Funds that raise money to aid women get abortions say they would need more donations this year if the U.S. Supreme Court makes seismic changes to the nationwide right to abortion. Some of the funds, called abortion funds, provide money to women to pay for abortions. Others cover transportation, lodging, child care and other travel costs. The managing director of a national network of abortion funds says her organization has been able to shore up fundraising in recent months. In states where abortion funds don’t exist, the head of one philanthropic network says some organizations are setting up giving groups that can quickly raise money for women or organizations.