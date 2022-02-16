Marijuana bill spurs water rights debate in arid New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hispanic farmers and rural residents in New Mexico are concerned legislation that would allow small cannabis producers to boost their plant counts lacks a provision to ensure the producers have valid water rights. The arid state already is struggling to meet its water demands. Supplies are expected to dwindle even more as drought persists across the West. Critics worry that without the water rights requirement, the illegal use of water could go unchecked as the recreational marijuana industry takes off. Supporters of the legislation have described the requirement as “red tape.” State water officials have received more than three dozen cannabis business applications for review and verification of water rights.