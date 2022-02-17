Trump lawyers fight to block subpoena seeking his testimony

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is hearing arguments in a legal fight over whether former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in a New York investigation into his business practices. New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking Thursday to enforce subpoenas her office issued in December to Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. Both of them have been executives in their family’s Trump Organization. The dispute is now before state Judge Arthur Engoron. He previously sided with James on other matters relating to the probe, including making Eric Trump testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a scheduled deposition.