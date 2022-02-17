Protests grow in Puerto Rico amid demands for higher wages

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Protests in Puerto Rico are multiplying as government employees demand higher pay and improved pensions. Many have taken to the streets, emboldened and inspired by thousands of public school teachers who walked out of their classrooms in early February to demand wage hikes. With union leaders calling another demonstration for Friday, social unrest is posing one of the biggest challenges for Gov. Pedro Pierluisi one year into his term. The governor is also drawing criticism from economists over how the U.S. territory’s cash-strapped government will pay for some of the raises that the governor has offered to some, but not all, public employees seeking to quell the protests.