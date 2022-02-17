Saudi Arabia keeps lid on oil output as US gas prices rise

By AYA BATRAWY and ABDULLAH AL-SHIHRI

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia is signaling it isn’t willing to pump more oil and won’t push for changes to an agreement with Russia and other producers that has kept a lid on oil production levels. That has Washington concerned as gasoline prices rise at the pump and tensions over Ukraine fuel market uncertainty. The Biden administration dispatched two officials to Saudi Arabia this week to talk about a range of issues, chief among them the ongoing war in Yemen and global energy supplies. Higher prices at the pump pose a threat to Democrats in upcoming elections. President Joe Biden has warned that gas prices could get even higher if Russian invades Ukraine.