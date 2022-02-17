State officials: Bird flu found at 3rd Indiana turkey farm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say a strain of avian flu has been found at a third commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says laboratory testing of a commercial flock of turkeys in Greene County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus. The samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa. The previous two cases were in adjacent Dubois County. Pending test results should indicate if the virus is the same as that in the previous cases and if the virus is highly pathogenic.