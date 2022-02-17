WTO leader Okonjo-Iweala chosen to address MIT grads

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organization, has been named the keynote speaker at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s commencement. The school announced Thursday that the Nigerian economist and MIT alumna will address graduates at a ceremony on May 27. MIT President L. Rafael Reif said students wanted a speaker with high moral character and a demonstrated commitment to societal impact. Okonjo-Iweala credited MIT for helping her get where she is today. On Monday she was named director-general of the World Trade Organization, which deals with the rules of trade between nations based on negotiated agreements.