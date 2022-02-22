Sri Lanka imposes rolling power cuts as cash crisis deepens

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Authorities in Sri Lanka are imposing rolling power cuts across the island nation as its deepening financial crisis leads to shortages of fuel and handicaps its power grid. Sri Lanka’s Public Utilities Commission said it will shut off the country’s grid for four and a half hours on Wednesday after two hours power cut on Tuesday and Monday. Depleted foreign reserves are driving Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis in decades. The regulatory body said the state-owned Ceylon Electricity Board had requested permission for the cuts as fuel shortages had depleted the national grid. A currency crunch has hindered imports of fuel and other essentials from overseas, including milk powder, cooking gas, and petrol.