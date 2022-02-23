Edmunds: Enjoy the V8-powered coupe while it’s still around

By NICK YEKIKIAN

Edmunds

It isn’t hard to see that the writing is on the wall for the V8-powered performance coupe. Tightening fuel economy and emissions standards, rising gas prices and the arrival of performance-oriented electric vehicles all point to the end of this famous automotive recipe. Whether it’s their distinctive rumbly soundtrack or sleek bodywork, these coupes manage to stir the soul. With that in mind, Edmunds’ editors took a look at the V8-powered cars still on sale today and picked the best to highlight here. We’ve organized the list in ascending order of manufacturer’s suggested retail price, which includes the destination charge.