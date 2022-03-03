South Korea eases distancing despite record virus deaths

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials announced an easing of social distancing restrictions even as the country saw its deadliest day of the pandemic on Friday. The announcement reflects a reduced political capacity to deal with the fast-developing omicron surge in the face of a growing economic toll and a presidential election next week. Officials said the curfew at restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other indoor businesses will be extended by an hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting Saturday, citing people’s fatigue and frustration with extended restrictions and the damage to livelihoods. Health workers reported 186 deaths in the latest 24 hours, shattering the previous one-day record of 128 set a day earlier.