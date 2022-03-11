Argentina lawmakers pass IMF refinancing deal amid protests

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentine lawmakers have approved an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance a $45 billion debt. The vote is meant to avoid economic turmoil but it has divided the governing party. The overwhelming approval early Friday followed a marathon debate through the night while protesters angry over past IMF deals they saw as disastrous demonstrated and hurled rocks and set fires in front of the Congress building. The measure now goes to the Argentine Senate and also must be approved by the IMF’s board. Argentina assumed the debt in 2018 during the government of conservative President Mauricio Macri. The current left-of-center government says the refinancing agreement is essential.