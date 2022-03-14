Ford ramping up electric vehicles in Europe

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Ford says it will have three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024, part of the automaker’s continued push to grow its presence in the EV market. Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it plans to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in the Europe by 2026 and more than 2 million worldwide in the same time frame. It anticipates producing 1.2 million electric vehicles in Cologne, Germany over six years. An electric version of the Ford Puma will be made in Craiova, Romania beginning in 2024.