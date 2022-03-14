Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, says he opposes the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to a key position on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, endangering her prospects of winning Senate confirmation. Raskin’s nomination has been stuck in the Senate Banking Committee after Republicans last month unanimously refused to vote on it, to prevent her being approved on a party-line vote. Manchin is not a member of the committee. But his opposition means that for her to win the approval, she would need to pick up a Republican vote in the Senate to offset a Manchin no vote.