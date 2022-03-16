BMW, VW warn of shortages from part suppliers in Ukraine

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — BMW and Volkswagen have warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing shortages of some vital components, forcing them to reduce vehicle production in Europe. The two German carmakers said this week that the conflict is having a “negative” effect on auto supply chains. BMW said Wednesday that bottlenecks at its suppliers in Ukraine have forced the automaker to adjust or interrupt production at a number of factories, which is likely to have a negative impact on vehicle sales figures. Executives from both companies said wiring harnesses that bundle and organize wires or cables are in short supply because their main suppliers are in western Ukraine.