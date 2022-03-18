Rescue plan designed for Ever Forward in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (AP) — The operator of a cargo ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay has a plan to refloat the stranded ship. Evergreen said Friday that the plan involves releasing ballast to lighten the load of the Ever Forward, and dredging around the ship to create space between the propeller and rudder and the seabed. The Donjon Smit salvage team will then refloat the ship at high tide using the power of tugboats and the ship’s main engine. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground Sunday.