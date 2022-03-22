COVID budget impasse halts aid to test and treat uninsured

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal agency says it’s running out of money to cover medical bills for COVID tests and treatments for uninsured people and will stop taking claims at midnight Tuesday. The reason: a budget impasse between Congress and the White House over the Biden administration’s urgent request for an additional $22.5 billion for COVID. The Health Resources and Services Administration says after it shuts down claims for testing and treatment, vaccination-related costs of the uninsured will come next. The White House is warning that the government may have to pull back more broadly on vaccines, boosters, and certain treatments for people with immune system problems.