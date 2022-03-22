Tesla opens ‘Gigafactory’ near Berlin, its 1st in Europe

BERLIN (AP) — Electric car manufacturer Tesla is opening its first European factory on the outskirts of Berlin in an effort to challenge German automakers on their home turf. The company says its new “Gigafactory” will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck attended the opening ceremony Tuesday in Gruenheide, southeast of the German capital, with Tesla boss Elon Musk. Habeck said the opening of the factory was “a nice symbol” that gasoline-powered cars can be replaced with electric vehicles at a time when Germany and other nations are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and wean themselves off Russian oil.