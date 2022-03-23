California car owners could get up to $800 for gas

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians who own cars could get up to $800 from the state to help offset record high gas prices. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the proposal on Wednesday. His plan calls for registered owners to get $400 per vehicle, capped at two cars. That includes people who own electric cars. For people who don’t have cars, Newsom wants the state to pay for their bus or train fare for three months. In total, the proposal would cost $11 billion. About $1.1 billion would be used to pause scheduled increases in state taxes for diesel and regular gas. Regular grade gas is a state record $5.88 per gallon in California, highest in the nation.