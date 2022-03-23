Tennessee could scale back oversight of town’s finances

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say the state of Tennessee could scale back its financial oversight of a majority-Black town near the site of a planned Ford truck plant if it meets certain goals by this summer. Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said last week that his office was taking over the finances of Mason. The state comptroller’s office said the town close to a planned Ford electric pickup factory has experienced 20 years of financial mismanagement. Mumpower met with Mason officials Tuesday to discuss the possibility of scaling back its oversight if it pays down some debt and submits audits.