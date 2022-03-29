UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion

The Associated Press

UnitedHealth Group is spending about $5.4 billion to delve deeper into home health care with the acquisition of LHC Group. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $170 for each share of LHC’s stock in a deal expected to close later this year. UnitedHealth plans to add LHC Group to its Optum Health business, which runs primary care clinics and surgery centers. Health insurers and other payers have been emphasizing home-based care more in recent years as an alternative to expensive stays in hospitals or care centers.