Amazon, union organizers face off again in Alabama

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO, HALELUYA HADERO, and JAY REEVES

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — After a crushing defeat last year, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union is hoping for a different outcome when warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama decide whether or not to form a union in a do-over election. The National Labor Relations Board on Monday began counting mail-in ballots that were sent to 6,100 workers. Results could come as early as Thursday. If the vote goes in favor of the union, it would be Amazon’s first one ever in the U.S. Amazon also faces two union elections in the more labor friendly New York City, though they’re being spearheaded by a nascent independent labor group.