Kremlin decree: Foreign currency can still buy natural gas

ROME (AP) — A Kremlin decree published by state media says “unfriendly countries” can continue to pay for natural gas in foreign currency through a Russian bank that will convert the money into rubles. President Vladimir Putin talked tougher Thursday, saying Russia will start accepting ruble payments for its gas supplies from “unfriendly countries” starting Friday and contracts will be stopped if buyers don’t sign up to the new conditions. He says to buy gas, customers “would have to open ruble accounts in Russian banks.” The decree Putin signed says a designated bank will open two accounts for each buyer, one in foreign currency and one in rubles.