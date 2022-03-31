Ukrainian president takes aim at imports of Russian diamonds

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Belgian lawmakers for more help in the war against Russia and took aim at the continued import of Russian diamonds to the Belgian port of Antwerp. Speaking in a video address to the Belgian parliament on Thursday, he also repeated calls for the implementation of a no-fly zone over his country. The diamond sector has so far not been affected by the EU sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy also thanked Belgium for its support, and for welcoming already 30,000 Ukrainian refugees who managed to escape the conflict.