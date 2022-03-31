World Bank allocates $300 million to help Yemen key services

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The World Bank has approved an additional $300 million for desperately needed aid for the poorest and most vulnerable households in war-torn Yemen, as well as for helping the country fight the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday’s announcement comes after humanitarian efforts in Yemen were dealt a blow earlier this month when the United Nations raised only $1.3 billion for Yemen. That’s less than a third of what the organization had targeted to help the Arab world’s poorest country. There are growing fears that the humanitarian needs of Yemen will become overshadowed by Russia’s war in Ukraine.