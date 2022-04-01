Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
New
Published 11:33 AM

Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights as pilots picket

KVIA

By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of flights along the West Coast are being canceled as Alaska Airlines pilots picket during ongoing contract negotiations with the airline. At least 66 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled in Seattle, 20 in Portland, 10 in Los Angeles and seven in San Francisco. The union action comes as air travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels and many Americans are headed on vacation for spring break. Alaska Airlines says in a statement that it values its pilots but needs to negotiate a deal that allows the airline to maintain growth and profitability. Passengers on canceled flights vented their frustration on social media.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content