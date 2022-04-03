Sri Lanka’s sports minister quits, Cabinet offers to resign

By KRISHAN FRANCIS and BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s sports minister and the president’s nephew, Namal Rajapaksa, has resigned from his position amid growing public outrage over the country’s economic crisis and shortages of food, fuel and medicines. Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters late Sunday that the entire Sri Lankan Cabinet also has handed over letters to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offering to resign from their positions due to the economic crisis in the country. Sri Lanka has accumulated huge debts and with dwindling foreign reserves, it’s unable to pay for imports. Rajapaksa imposed a weekend curfew as calls for him to resign increased.