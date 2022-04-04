Harvard students’ site helping Ukraine refugees find housing

By RODRIQUE NGOWI

Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Two Harvard University freshmen have launched a website designed to connect people fleeing Ukraine to those in safer countries willing to take them in. The platform, UkraineTakeShelter.com, is generating offers of help and housing worldwide. Eighteen-year-old Marco Burstein of Los Angeles and 19-year-old Avi Schiffman of Seattle say they were moved to act by the plight of Ukrainian refugees desperate to escape Russian bombardment. More than 18,000 prospective hosts have signed up on the site to offer assistance to refugees. And refugees, in turn, have been registering to find matches with hosts in their locations. On a recent day, Burstein and Schiffman logged 800,000 users.