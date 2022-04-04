Nevada toad declared endangered at site of geothermal plant

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a rare emergency move, the U.S. government has temporarily declared a Nevada toad endangered, saying a geothermal power plant in the works could result in its extinction. The Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday it’s formally proposing a rule to list the Dixie Valley toad as an endangered species subject to 60 days of public comment. But it says the emergency listing goes into effect immediately. It will continue for eight months while more permanent protections are considered for the toad at the only place it’s known to exist. Reno-based Ormat Technologies Inc. broke ground last month on the plant about 100 miles east of Reno.