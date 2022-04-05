CEO of rental giant Hertz vows to fix false theft reports

NEW YORK (AP) — The new CEO of Hertz says the company is fixing problems that led to false car-theft charges against some customers. Stephen Scherr says Hertz didn’t properly record transactions when cars thought to be missing were located. Scherr told CNBC that this is one of the first things he’s trying fix since taking over the company. It’s not clear how many people have been affected. Hertz says it’s several hundred customers out of Hertz’s 15 million annual transactions, but lawyers for customers say the number is more like 8,000.