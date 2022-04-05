Germany shuts down darknet platform specializing in drugs

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators have shut down a Russian-language darknet marketplace that they say specialized in drug dealing. They seized bitcoin worth 23 million euros ($25.3 million). Prosecutors in Frankfurt on Tuesday described the “Hydra Market” platform as the world’s biggest darknet marketplace. They said they seized its server infrastructure in Germany. The shutdown was the result of investigations underway since August, in which U.S. authorities participated. The platform had been active at least since 2015. Prosecutors said that, as well as illegal drugs, forged documents, intercepted data and “digital services” were offered for sale. They said that it had about 17 million registered customers and more than 19,000 registered sellers.