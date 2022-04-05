Peru imposes curfew to quell protests over rising prices

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s President Pedro Castillo has imposed a tight curfew on the capital and the country’s main port in response to sometimes violent protects over rising prices of fuel and food. The president announced that people in Lima and Callao must largely stay in their homes all Tuesday because of acts of violence. Those had included four deaths over the past week, the burning of toll stations and some looting. He also extended a state of emergency that restricts some rights to meet and move about and against unauthorized searches. The decree exempted essential services such as food markets, pharmacies, clinics and trash collection.