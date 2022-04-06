France opens safety probe of ‘serious’ NY-Paris flight issue

PARIS (AP) — France’s bureau that investigates air crashes and aviation safety says it is looking into a “serious incident” involving an Air France flight from New York’s JFK airport that suffered flight control problems on approach to landing in Paris. The BEA said Wednesday that it has opened a safety investigation and that the so-called “black box” flight data and cockpit voice recorders are being analyzed. In a tweet, the bureau said the Boeing 777 plane suffered flight control issues on its final approach to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday. A website maintained by aviation enthusiasts posted audio of what it said were radio exchanges with pilots wrestling with the aircraft before finally landing trans-Atlantic flight AF011.