McDonald’s investors will consider civil rights audit

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

McDonald’s investors will consider a proposal for a civil rights audit of the company. Shareholder advocacy group SOC Investment Group __ which successfully submitted a similar measure at Apple last month __ wants McDonald’s board to oversee a third-party audit that would analyze the company’s civil rights record and provide recommendations for improvement. McDonald’s objected, saying a public audit could hurt the company’s defense in several ongoing lawsuits. But the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said this week that the proposal should remain on McDonald’s proxy statement. McDonald’s hasn’t set a date for its next annual meeting, but they are usually held in May.