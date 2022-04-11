Warsaw takes over Russia-built compound to give to Ukraine

WARSAW (AP) — The mayor of Warsaw says a disputed compound administered by Russia’s diplomatic mission is being taken over by the city and will be made available to the Ukrainian community. Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski was at the site Monday and said a bailiff had entered the two apparently empty buildings to check their condition. He said Russia was occupying the compound “unlawfully.” Russia had the apartment blocks built in the 1970s. They became empty in the 1990s, after Poland shed Moscow’s dominance. Poland has been saying for decades that the lease on the land has expired and has demanded its return. Ukraine’s ambassador says Ukraine will file to lease the compound, which could be used for a school or a culture center.