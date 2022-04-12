Millennial Money: 8 tactics to break credit card debt cycles

By MELISSA LAMBARENA of NerdWallet

After paying off credit card debt, it’s important to evaluate your relationship with plastic to determine whether a second chance is worthwhile. While a break from credit can be necessary and useful for establishing new spending habits, doing away with a credit card entirely could negatively impact your credit. Credit cards aren’t a match for everyone, but they can be helpful tools in your credit journey if used responsibly. If you’re considering returning to credit cards, a stay-out-of-debt plan that is tailored to your motivations may prevent debt the next time around.