17 dead in overloaded truck crash in Indonesia’s West Papua

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An overloaded truck carrying 29 people hit a hillside and overturned near an illegal gold mine in Indonesia’s West Papua province on Wednesday. The crash killed 17 people and left others injured. The truck was crammed with miners and their families who were headed to the capital Manokwari to celebrate Easter. The truck’s engine apparently lost power while going up a hill and rolled backward before hitting the mountain. Survivors said 13 were killed instantly, including a child and the driver. The other 16 were taken to two hospitals, some in critical condition, and four died while in treatment.