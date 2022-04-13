Delta loses $940 million in Q1, but bookings strengthen

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

Delta Air Lines lost $940 million in the first quarter yet bookings surged in recent weeks, setting up a breakout summer as Americans try to put the pandemic behind them. While Delta’s revenue is recovering, the Atlanta airline faces stiff headwinds from higher spending on fuel and labor. But CEO Ed Bastian says bookings in the last five weeks have set a record, which he thinks shows that American are done with the pandemic, they want to reclaim their previous lifestyles. Shares are up 3% in early trading Wednesday.