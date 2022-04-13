Flight attendants settle Frontier discrimination suit

DENVER (AP) — Frontier Airlines has settled a discrimination suit brought by a group of flight attendants who claimed the carrier discriminated against them during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, Denver-based Frontier agreed to keep or change several policies to address the needs of pregnant and lactating personnel in settling the lawsuit. The four employees alleged that Frontier forced them to take unpaid leave for pregnancy-related absences and did not make it possible for them to pump breast milk while working. A separate lawsuit filed against Frontier by female pilots is being litigated in federal court in Denver.