Flower power: Dutch horticultural expo opens near Amsterdam

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

ALMERE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of tulips are in bloom this week to welcome visitors to the opening of a once-in-a-decade Dutch horticultural exhibition called Floriade. More than 25 nations are presenting sustainable ideas during this year’s show, which is focused on making urban areas more sustainable and healthier places to live as people around the world increasingly move to cities. A new university building on the edge of a city near Amsterdam has plants growing from a wall. Nearby, a sculpture of two human figures is made up of thousands of metal bees. The artist says the piece sends a message about protecting biodiversity. Dutch King Willem-Alexander opens the park on Wednesday. The exhibition runs through Oct. 9.