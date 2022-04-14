News publisher Lee faces renewed pressure from hedge funds

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises is facing renewed pressure from a hedge fund to speed up its transition to digital publishing and consider adding new digital-savvy leaders to its board. This after successfully fighting off a hostile takeover from a different hedge fund. Lee’s largest shareholder, Cannell Capital, this week disclosed buying nearly 20,000 more of the company’s shares, giving it a 9.1% stake. The fund’s head, Carlo Cannell, said he thinks Lee needs new board members and executives with experience running a digital publishing business.