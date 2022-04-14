‘Top Gun’ to star at Cannes film fest under Ukraine shadow

PARIS (AP) — With tensions around the war in Ukraine as a backdrop, the Cannes Film Festival plans to host some 35,000 people as the movie industry looks to reclaim its pre-pandemic glamour. On Thursday, organizers unveiled the 18 films that will compete for the coveted Palme d’Or prize at the May 17-28 festival. They include “The Natural History of Destruction” by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa, “All that Breathes” by Indian director Shaunak Sen, and Ethan Cohen’s “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind.” After a pandemic-related delay, “Top Gun: Maverick,” in which Cruise reprises his 1986 role as a U.S. Navy pilot, will be showcased outside the official competition, along with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley drama “Elvis.”