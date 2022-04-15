Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday, holidays

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen in muted trading as most world markets closed for Good Friday and other holidays. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Sydney and Hong Kong were among markets observing holidays. Energy trading was also closed for the day. Shutdowns in major Chinese cities due to coronavirus outbreaks and the war in Ukraine are weighing on sentiment. The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that Russia’s war against Ukraine was darkening the outlook for most countries and reaffirmed the danger high inflation presents to the global economy.